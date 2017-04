TRIPOLI Jan 18 Libya's unofficial parliament voted on Sunday to only attend U.N.-sponsored peace talks if they were held inside the country, a lawmaker said.

The United Nations last week brought factions vying for control of Libya together in Geneva, but key representatives from a self-declared government and associated parliament based in the capital Tripoli stayed away.

The Tripoli-based assembly proposed to hold the talks in the remote southern city of Ghat instead of Switzerland, lawmaker Abuqader Hawaili told Reuters. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing)