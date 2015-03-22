SKHIRAT, Morocco, March 22 Libyan peace talks in
Morocco between two rival governments, expected to end on
Sunday, will be extended for two more days despite clashes on
the ground.
Western leaders say the U.N. talks are the only way to end
the chaos in Libya, where the two rival governments and armed
factions are battling for control and Islamist militants have
gained ground in the resulting mayhem.
A renewed military offensive in Libya's capital, Tripoli,
had threatened international efforts to reach agreement on a
unity government and lasting ceasefire in the warring oil
producing state.
Both sides have attacked each other with war planes in the
past few days. But earlier on Friday, U.N. special envoy
Bernardino Leon had said he hoped the rival factions would soon
come closer to reaching a deal.
Despite international pressure for a ceasefire to give a
chance to peace talks, the internationally recognised
government, which has withdrawn from the capital, said on Friday
its troops had started a campaign to "liberate" Tripoli from the
rival administration in control there.
"For the moment no one is leaving, we have had a difficult
moment... after these attacks there was a possibility either to
cancel the dialogue or to lose some of the delegations," Leon
told reporters in the Moroccan costal town of Skhirat.
"The documents, which we have been have been discussing the
last three days, might be ready tomorrow or the day after
tomorrow," he said.
Leon said negotiations on candidates to be part of a unity
government will come in a second stage of talks, which would
start after a preliminary deal is reached in the next two days.
Diplomats say they accept that moderates attending the talks
from both sides will face difficulty in persuading hardliners to
accept any deal.
Four years after an uprising ousted Muammar Gaddafi, western
powers fear Libya's conflict will spill into a broader civil
war. Former rebel groups who once fought together against
Gaddafi have turned against one another in a scramble for power.
(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Patrick Markey and
Peter Graff)