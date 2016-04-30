TRIPOLI, April 30 A tanker that Libya's eastern government had been using to try to export oil in defiance of the rival administration in Tripoli returned to the country on Saturday, after it was blacklisted by the United Nations, a source said on Saturday.

The eastern government's parallel oil company had hoped to sell the cargo of 650,000 barrels, but the United Nations measure required states to ban it from entering any port.

"The Indian-flagged oil tanker, Distya Amey, has docked this morning Saturday at port of Zawiya refinery," a source at the Zawiya complex told Reuters. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)