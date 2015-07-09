By Ahmed Elumami
| TRIPOLI, July 9
the country's major Ras Lanuf oil port will seize any tankers
approaching the terminal without permission after a force
majeure was lifted there, the country's recognised government
said on Thursday.
The warning over Ras Lanuf illustrates how the OPEC
country's oil industry is caught up in a power struggle between
two rival governments and their armed forces who have each
appointed competing figures in the state oil company.
The internationally recognised government and elected
parliament has operated in the east since last year when an
armed faction called Libya Dawn took over the capital, set up
its own government and took control of ministries in Tripoli.
Earlier this week, the National Oil Corporation based in
Tripoli said it was lifting the force majeure measure on the Ras
Lanuf oil terminal which had been shut since December because of
fighting between the rival factions.
But Ras Lanuf is protected by an armed force allied to the
internationally recognised government, which has appointed its
own NOC chief who claims to represent the country's industry.
The recognised government's NOC chairman, Yousef Bu Saifi
told Reuters the force majeure was still in effect and orders
given to the Petroleum Facilities Guard or PFG at Ras Lanuf.
"We have asked the PFG to intercept any tankers trying to
approach the oilfields for security and technical reasons. The
force majeure is still in place," he said.
Ali Al-Hasi, the PFG guard commander for the area around Ras
Lanuf, said he had received orders to warn vessels away and to
arrest crew if they did not comply.
Foreign vessels off Libya's coast have in the past come
under attack or air strikes from Libya's armed factions, often
because they are believed to be carrying arms or supplies for
the rival group.
Four years after the civil war ousted Muammar Gaddafi, Libya
is in chaos after brigades of former rebels who once fought
together against the strongman have steadily turned against one
another in a battle for power.
Libya's oil industry has been badly hit. Strikes, protests
and the conflict have closed down several major oilfields as
well as ports. Production is less than half the 1.6 million
barrels per day the North African state produced before 2011.
