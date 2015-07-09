(Adds details on piracy charge)
By Ahmed Elumami
TRIPOLI, July 9 Libya's recognized government
warned its security forces would seize any tankers approaching
the Ras Lanuf terminal without permission, saying any attempt to
make oil deals with the rival government in Tripoli would be
"piracy".
The warning over Ras Lanuf illustrates how the OPEC
country's oil industry is caught up in a power struggle between
the two rival governments and their armed forces, who have each
appointed competing figures in the state oil company.
The internationally recognised government and elected
parliament has operated in the east since last year, when an
armed faction called Libya Dawn took over the capital, set up
its own government and took control of ministries in Tripoli.
Earlier this week, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) based
in Tripoli said it was lifting the force majeure measure on the
Ras Lanuf oil terminal which had been shut since December
because of fighting between the rival factions.
But Ras Lanuf is protected by an armed force allied to the
internationally recognised government, which has appointed its
own NOC chief who claims to represent the country's industry.
The recognised government's NOC chairman, Yousef Bu Saifi,
told Reuters the force majeure was still in effect and orders
had been given to the Petroleum Facilities Guard or PFG at Ras
Lanuf.
"We have asked the PFG to intercept any tankers trying to
approach the oilfields for security and technical reasons. The
force majeure is still in place," he said.
Hatem Oraibi, spokesman of Prime Minister Abdullah
al-Thinni's recognized government, said any tankers dealing with
the Tripoli government could be considered as committing piracy.
Oil guards at Ras Lanuf say they have received orders to
warn vessels away and to arrest crew if they did not comply.
Foreign vessels off Libya's coast have in the past come
under attack from Libya's armed factions, often because they are
believed to be carrying arms or supplies for the rival group.
Four years after the civil war ousted Muammar Gaddafi, Libya
is in chaos after brigades of former rebels who once fought
together have steadily turned against one another.
Libya's oil industry has been badly hit. Strikes, protests
and the conflict have closed down several major oilfields as
well as ports. Production is less than half the 1.6 million
barrels per day the North African state produced before 2011.
(Writing by Patrick Markey; Additional reporting by Ayman
Al-Warfalli in Benghazi; Editing by David Evans and David
Holmes)