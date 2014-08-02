Little new damage found as east Libyan forces push to secure oil ports
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.
TRIPOLI Aug 2 Fire tore through Tripoli's main fuel depot on Saturday after rockets fired by one of Libya's militias struck and ignited a tank, the National Oil company (NOC) said.
Black plumes of smoke rose over the fuel tanks, which store oil for use in the capital and are located near Tripoli's international airport.
Firefighters deployed to tackle the blaze were forced back by the fighting, NOC spokesman Mohamed al-Harari said.
