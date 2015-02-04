TRIPOLI Feb 4 Eight Libyans, two Filipino and two Ghanaian nationals were killed during an attack on Libya's Mabrook oilfield, the oilfield commander said on Wednesday.

"Most were beheaded, some were killed by gunshots," said Abdelhakim Maazab, commander of a force in charge of protecting the field. He said his men were back in charge of the field after the gunmen left following their attack late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Feras Bosalum; writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Andrew Roche)