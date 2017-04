MISRATA, Libya Jan 7 At least 40 people were killed when a truck bomb hit a police training centre in the Libyan town of Zliten on Thursday, the town's mayor said.

Zliten mayor Miftah Lahmadi said the truck exploded at the centre as hundreds of recruits were gathering there. (Reporting by Ayman El-Sahli and Hani Amara; writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by John Stonestreet)