TRIPOLI/TUNIS, April 29 Militants have killed two Tunisian journalists kidnapped last year in Libya, Libyan officials said on Wednesday.

The Tunisian government will immediately send a delegation to Libya to discuss the case, an official said, declining to confirm the death of the two reporters kidnapped about 8 months ago. (Reporting by Tarek Amara, Ayman al-Warfalli and Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Janet Lawrence)