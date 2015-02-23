(Adds detail, background)
BENGHAZI, Libya Feb 23 Libya's internationally
recognised government has said it will end all contracts with
companies from Turkey, a country it has accused of supporting a
rival administration.
The government of Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni did not
spell out its reasons for the decision, posted on a cabinet
website late on Sunday.
A Turkish official said the government was evaluating the
situation in the north African oil producer, where Turkish
businesses have traditionally had a strong presence.
Thinni and the allied elected parliament have been confined
to a rump state in the east since an armed group called Libya
Dawn seized the capital Tripoli and reinstated a previous
assembly.
"The council of ministers ... decided to review all
contracts with foreign companies in all areas and exclude
Turkish firms from operating in Libya," the cabinet statement
said.
Major world powers have boycotted the Tripoli government
which critics say is backed by Islamists groups. But the United
Nations has included lawmakers from the rival parliament in a
dialogue aimed at defusing a violent power struggle between the
two Libyan administrations.
Turkey is one of a handful of countries which has publicly
received officials from the Tripoli government and parliament.
Ankara has denied siding with the Tripoli government, and
says it supports U.N. efforts to broker peace, while repeatedly
calling for more inclusive talks to end the bloodshed.
Critics of Ankara say its Libya policy is an extension of a
pro-Islamist agenda which has already seen relations sour with
other former regional allies, notably Egypt.
Any ban of Turkish companies would be limited to eastern
areas where Thinni's forces are in control. Much of western
Libya is held by the rival administration and its allied
factions, while Islamist militants have also exploited a power
vacuum to show a presence in some areas.
Libya's official government banned Palestinians, Syrians and
Sudanese from entry in January, saying their countries were
undermining Libya's security.
