CAIRO Feb 27 Libya's internationally recognised
Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni said his government would stop
dealing with Turkey as it was sending weapons to a rival group
in Tripoli so "the Libyan people kill each other", ramping up
his rhetoric against Ankara.
Two administrations, one in the capital and Thinni's in the
east, have been vying for power since an armed group called
Libya Dawn seized Tripoli in July and reinstated lawmakers from
a previous assembly, four years after Muammar Gaddafi's ousting.
"Turkey is a state that is not dealing honestly with us.
It's exporting weapons to us so the Libyan people kill each
other," he told Egyptian TV channel CBC late on Thursday.
A spokesman for Turkey's foreign ministry strongly denied
Thinni's allegations.
"Instead of repeating the same baseless and untrue
allegations we advise them to support U.N. efforts for political
dialogue," spokesman Tanju Bilgic told Reuters.
"Our policy vis-a-vis Libya is very clear. We are against
any external intervention in Libya and we fully support the
ongoing political dialogue process under U.N. mediation."
Thinni's government said this week it would exclude
companies from future deals, accusing Ankara of backing the
Tripoli government and its allied armed groups.
He repeated that Turkish firms would be excluded from
contracts in territory controlled by his government in the CBC
interview, noting that any outstanding bills would be paid.
"We don't say we are hostile to Turkey but we say we don't
deal with it," he said.
Turkey is one of a handful of countries which has publicly
received officials from the Tripoli government and parliament.
Critics of Ankara say its Libya policy is an extension of a
pro-Islamist agenda which has already seen relations sour with
other former regional allies, notably Egypt.
Thinni also accused Qatar of giving "material" support to
the rival side in the Libyan conflict. He did not elaborate.
Army general Khalifa Haftar, who merged his forces with the
army in the east to fight Islamist militants, is seen as a
potential rival to Thinni. While the alliance between the groups
has enabled them to win back territory, Haftar has been
criticised for air strikes on civilian airports and seaports.
On Wednesday, a spokesman for Thinni's parliament said the
assembly's president would appoint Haftar as top army commander.
