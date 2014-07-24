(Repeats without changes to attach to snap)
ANKARA, July 24 Turkey may evacuate its embassy
in the Libyan capital Tripoli, foreign minister Ahmet Davutoglu
said on Thursday, a day after his ministry advised all Turkish
citizens to leave the North African country due to the worsening
security situation.
"There has been serious conflict in Libya for the recent
months... We have taken measures for the evacuation of a few
hundred Turks in Libya," Davutoglu said in an interview with the
Turkish broadcaster AHaber.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ayse Sarioglu, Writing by
Jonny Hogg, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk and John Stonestreet)