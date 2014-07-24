(Adds quotes, background)
ANKARA, July 24 Turkey may evacuate its embassy
in the Libyan capital Tripoli, Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu
said on Thursday, a day after his ministry advised all Turkish
citizens to leave the North African country due to the worsening
security situation.
More than 50 people have died so far in fighting that
started 10 days ago and that has deepened fears post-war Libya
is slipping further into lawlessness, with its government unable
to control heavily armed brigades of former rebel fighters
battling for power.
"There has been serious conflict in Libya for the recent
months... We have taken measures for the evacuation of a few
hundred Turks in Libya," Davutoglu said in an interview with
Turkish broadcaster AHaber.
"The measure of evacuating the embassy may be considered,"
he said, warning that deteriorating conditions in Libya risked
creating a "domino effect" of instability in the region.
Turkey is still trying to secure the release of 49 hostages
seized last month from its diplomatic mission in the northern
Iraqi city of Mosul by fighters loyal to the Islamic State
militant group.
The government was widely criticised for not evacuating its
Mosul consulate earlier, and the hostage crisis comes at an
awkward time politically for Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, who
is hoping to be elected president in polls due next month.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ayse Sarioglu, Writing by
Jonny Hogg, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk and Raissa Kasolowsky)