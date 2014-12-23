By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Dec 23 The United Nations
informed the Security Council on Tuesday that rival factions in
Libya have agreed "in principle" to holding a new round of peace
talks aimed at ending the escalating political crisis early in
the new year, council diplomats said.
The world body had planned to hold a second round of talks
last week to end a confrontation between two rival governments
and parliaments, but it said a military escalation was
undermining its efforts.
The new talks have been repeatedly delayed due to
difficulties getting the parties to agree to meet.
U.N. Special Envoy Bernadino Leon briefed the 15-nation
Security Council via video link on Friday. During that
closed-door session he told the council that the new date for
the talks would hopefully be Jan. 5, diplomats who attended told
Reuters.
"He (Leon) said he had agreement 'in principle' that talks
would start on the 5th," a diplomat said on condition of
anonymity.
"No further explanation," the diplomat added. "He also set
out three key issues for a roadmap - a national unity
government, stabilizing the country through cease-fires of
militias and a new constitution."
Another council diplomat echoed those remarks.
Libya has had two governments and parliaments competing for
legitimacy since a group called Libya Dawn seized the capital in
August, installing its cabinet and forcing the government of
recognized Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni to the east.
The U.N.-brokered talks are intended to include both
governments.
World powers fear the Libyan conflict will lead to civil war
as former rebel groups that helped oust the country's former
leader, the late Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011 fight for power and a
share of its vast oil reserves.
Leon has said that the Libya dialogue would include members
of the General National Congress (GNC), the country's previous
assembly reinstated by the new rulers in the capital Tripoli.
Hundreds of civilians in Libya have been killed in fighting
since late August, the United Nations said, warning commanders
of armed groups that they could face prosecution for possible
war crimes, including executions and torture.
The conflict has driven at least 120,000 people from their
homes and caused a humanitarian crisis, said a joint report by
the U.N. human rights office and U.N. Support Mission in Libya
that also documents shelling of civilian areas.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Dan Grebler)