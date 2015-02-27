UNITED NATIONS Feb 26 Libyan authorities are
unable to halt the illicit trade in oil or the flow of weapons
in and out of the country, and they need an international
maritime force to help, United Nations sanctions monitors said
in a new report.
The confidential report by the U.N. Security Council's Panel
of Experts on Libya, first seen by Reuters on Thursday, will
likely increase pressure on major world powers to consider
intervention to stop the North African state from spinning
further out of control.
"The capacity of Libya to physically prevent (arms)
transfers is almost nonexistent and there is no authorization to
enforce the arms embargo on the high seas or in the air as there
were during the 2011 revolution," the panel wrote in the report.
The 15-nation Security Council imposed an arms embargo on
Libya in 2011 to stop delivery of weapons to the government of
former leader Muammar Gaddafi during his crackdown on
pro-democracy demonstrations. Under the embargo, the government
can import munitions with approval of a council committee.
"The absence of universal enforcement of the embargo, the
very high demand for (arms) materiel and the resources and
support available to fighting parties to procure materiel
indicate that continuing large scale illicit trafficking is
inevitable," the report said.
The panel urged the Security Council to form an
international maritime force "to assist the Libyan government in
securing its territorial waters to prevent the entry into and
exit from Libya of arms ... the illicit export of crude oil and
its derivatives and other natural resources."
The Libyan Mission to the United Nations was not immediately
available to comment on the report. Reuters could not
independently verify the allegations in the report.
Earlier this month, Libya and Egypt asked the United Nations
Security Council to lift the arms embargo on Libya, impose a
naval blockade on areas not under government control and help
build Libya's army to tackle Islamic State and other militants.
Libya has descended into factional fighting, leaving it
almost lawless nearly four years after the fall and death of
Gaddafi. Two competing governments backed by militia brigades
are vying for control of the oil-producing OPEC member, and
U.N.-brokered talks between them have been unsuccessful.
The panel said that U.N. exemptions aimed at enabling Libyan
authorities to buy munitions to establish law and order have
helped militias develop considerable arsenals.
One example cited in the report involved the council's 2013
approval for Belarus to export 3,000 tons of ammunition to
Libya.
The panel wrote that in February 2014 much of the first
shipment from Belarus was not only "diverted upon arrival at
Tripoli airport by brigades controlling it, but some of the
deliveries appear to have been made directly to autonomous armed
groups."
There were 15 other flights from Belarus. "This raises the
possibility that further shipments may have been diverted by the
Zintani brigades and the panel is still investigating," it said.
Between the revolution and August 2014, Tripoli airport was
controlled by fighters from the town of Zintan, who are loosely
allied with the official prime minister and the elected
parliament of Libya.
The panel wrote that in March 2014 a shipment of 23 assault
rifles, 70 handguns and tens of thousands of rounds of
ammunition for the European Union Border Assistance Mission in
Libya went missing at Tripoli airport.
The panel said arms proliferation from Libya to Egypt and
the Sahel remained "significant," though transfers of weapons to
Syria appeared to have declined.
"Libya is a preeminent source of arms used in criminal and
terrorist activities in Egypt," the panel said in the report.
"Transfers of the arms to Gaza through Egypt are also
continuing."
Egypt conducted air strikes on militant targets in Libya
last week after Islamic State released a video purportedly
showing the beheading of 21 Egyptian Christians.
The panel also said the illicit export of crude oil and oil
products was providing "funding to the ongoing conflict."
A year ago the Security Council authorized states to board
ships suspected of carrying oil from Libyan rebel-held ports and
allowed the Libyan government to request that vessels carrying
the oil be blacklisted by the council's sanctions committee.
"No vessels were designated despite the export of crude oil
from ports that are not under the control of the Libyan
government," the report said.
