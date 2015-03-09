(Adds details of the hold, adds Angola to list, comment by
Libya)
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, March 9 At least eight United
Nations Security Council members delayed approval on Monday of a
request by Libya to import weapons, tanks, jets and helicopters
to take on Islamic State militants and monitor its borders,
diplomats said.
Spain - supported by Lithuania, Chile, New Zealand, Britain,
France, Angola and the United States - placed a so-called "hold"
on the request to the Security Council committee that oversees
an arms embargo imposed on the North African state in 2011, said
council diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"Spain would appreciate further information on the point of
origin of the weapons requested and the arrangements established
for transportation," the Spanish U.N. mission wrote to the chair
of the committee in a note seen by Reuters.
Libya wants to import 150 tanks, two dozen fighter jets,
seven attack helicopters, tens of thousands of assault rifles
and grenade launchers and millions of rounds of ammunition from
Ukraine, Serbia and Czech Republic.
If agreement is not reached to lift the hold, it could leave
the request in limbo indefinitely. The 15-member committee works
on the basis of consensus.
The internationally recognized government is allowed to
import arms with approval of the committee. Libya said it needs
the weapons and equipment to take on Islamist militants and to
control borders.
"Without strengthening the air force we cannot do anything
about it," Libya's U.N. Ambassador Ibrahim Dabbashi told
Reuters, adding that he was disappointed by the delay.
U.N. sanctions monitors say they are concerned that if the
committee approves the request, then some of the weapons and
equipment could be diverted to militia groups.
"Spain is also deeply concerned about the major threat to
international peace and security posed by the proliferation of
weapons in the region," the Spanish U.N. mission said.
Libya's internationally recognized government has operated
out of the east since a rival armed faction called Libya Dawn
took over Tripoli in fighting last year and set up its own
administration.
The rival governments are battling for control of Libya four
years after Muammar Gaddafi was ousted. The chaos has allowed
Islamic State and Ansar al-Sharia militants to strengthen their
foothold in Libya, an OPEC member.
Libya has called for the arms embargo on the government to
be lifted entirely. The council committee has long urged Libya
to improve monitoring of its weapons over concerns that arms
were being diverted to militant groups.
(Additional reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Chris
Reese)