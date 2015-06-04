By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, June 4 The United States,
France, Spain and Britain have proposed that the United Nations
Security Council blacklist two men linked to rival
administrations in Libya, in hopes that doing so will help
U.N.-led talks aimed at forming a unity government to end the
power struggle.
The talks brokered by U.N. envoy for Libya Bernardino Leon
resumed on Wednesday in Algiers on a draft proposal for a unity
government for the war-ravaged North African state before a
broader meeting expected in Morocco next week.
The four states want a global travel ban and asset freeze on
Othman Maliqta, a militia leader loosely allied with Libya's
internationally recognized government, and Abdulrahman Swehli, a
Misrata politician tied to the rival Libya Dawn administration.
In the proposal, seen by Reuters, they said this would "send
a clear signal that spoilers of the political process will not
be tolerated" and said the move could persuade more Libyan
moderates to participate in the Morocco talks.
U.N. diplomats said Leon was trying to finalize a deal
before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan starts later in June.
Libya has descended into factional fighting nearly four
years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi. Two competing
governments backed by militias are scrambling for control of the
oil-producing country. The chaos has created havens for Islamist
militants.
"The Security Council should send an unambiguous signal of
support to those moderates who may be leery of political
participation due to their support for one side or another," the
four states wrote to the 15-member council's Libya sanctions
committee.
If there is no objection by any member of the sanctions
committee by 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) Friday, the two men will be
blacklisted. . The proposal warns that more senior figures from
either side could be proposed for sanctions in future.
It accused Maliqta, commander of the Zintani Qa'qa brigade,
of attacking civilians and Libyan oil facilities and of trying
to buy weapons and ammunition from outside Libya in violation of
a four year old U.N. arms embargo on the country.
The proposal accuses Swehli of obstructing the U.N.-led
talks, including by pressing for a Libya Dawn attack against the
oil port of Sidra in February and the siege of government
ministries by revolutionary militias.
Libya's internationally recognized government, led by Prime
Minister Abdullah al-Thinni, has operated out of the east since
Libya Dawn took over Tripoli last year.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio)