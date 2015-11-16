UNITED NATIONS Nov 16 Veteran German diplomat
Martin Kobler will take over from Bernardino Leon of Spain as
the top United Nations envoy to Libya on Tuesday, the U.N. press
office said.
"The leadership transition comes at a critical time for
Libya," it said in a statement released on Monday.
"Mr. Kobler is committed to ensuring continuity of United
Nations facilitation of the Libyan dialogue process, building on
what Libyan parties have achieved to date," the statement added.
Kobler, an experienced U.N. official who has held top posts
in Iraq and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, replaces Leon
at a difficult time for the U.N. mission. Leon long struggled to
get Libya's competing factions to agree to a unity but he did
not succeed.
Leon has been hit with a series of embarrassments recently.
First, he defended his decision in early November to accept
a high-paying post heading a diplomatic academy in the United
Arab Emirates and said it was not conflict of interest. Leon's
new role is expected to involve training envoys of one of the
Arab countries most involved in the Libyan crisis.
Then last week Leon said he wanted "full clarification" of a
newspaper report that cited emails suggesting the UAE, his
future employer, was intentionally shipping arms to Libyan
factions in violation of a U.N. arms embargo.
Libya has descended into factional fighting, leaving the
country almost lawless nearly four years after the fall of
Muammar Gaddafi. Two competing governments backed by militia
brigades are scrambling for control of the oil-producing country
and the chaos has created havens for Islamist militants.
The UAE, along with Egypt, backs the internationally
recognized government led by Abdullah al-Thinni that is
operating in the east.
The U.N. Security Council imposed an arms embargo on Libya
in 2011 when Gaddafi's security forces cracked down on
pro-democracy protesters.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Diane Craft)