By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS, March 27
UNITED NATIONS, March 27 The United Nations
Security Council expressed concern on Friday at the
proliferation of arms and ammunition in Libya as it left an arms
embargo on the North African state unchanged and urged the
recognized government to improve monitoring of its weapons.
Libya and neighboring Egypt asked the 15-member council last
month to lift restrictions on government weapons imports so it
could better fight extremist groups after Islamic State released
a video showing the beheading of 21 Egyptian Christians.
Libya has descended into factional fighting, leaving the
country almost lawless nearly four years after the fall of
Muammar Gaddafi. Two competing governments backed by militia
brigades are scrambling for control of the oil-producing country
and the chaos has created havens for Islamist militants.
Libya's internationally recognized government, led by Prime
Minister Abdullah al-Thinni, has operated out of the east since
a rival armed faction called Libya Dawn took over Tripoli in
fighting last year and set up its own administration.
The Libyan government is already allowed to import weapons
and related materiel with the approval of a Security Council
committee overseeing the embargo imposed in 2011 when Gaddafi
forces cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.
The Security Council has long urged Libya to improve
monitoring of its weapons over concerns that some government
arms were being diverted to militant groups. It renewed that
appeal on Friday in a unanimously adopted resolution that
renewed the U.N. political mission in Libya for another year.
It also said it was "gravely concerned at the growing trend
of terrorist groups in Libya to proclaim allegiance to Islamic
State."
The council also unanimously adopted a second resolution,
proposed by Egypt last month, focusing on counterterrorism
efforts in Libya. It calls upon the U.N. committee overseeing
the arms embargo to "consider expeditiously" Libyan requests for
weapons shipments.
Earlier this month, eight Security Council members delayed
approval of a request by Libya to import weapons, tanks, jets
and helicopters to take on Islamic State.
The second resolution "emphasizes the importance of
providing support and assistance to the government of Libya,
including by providing it with the necessary security and
capacity building assistance."
It also encourages the sanctions committee to consider
blacklisting more individuals or entities for supporting Islamic
State and al Qaeda-linked groups.
Both of the resolutions backed efforts by U.N. special envoy
Bernardino Leon to broker a peace between the rival governments.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio)