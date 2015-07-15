By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS, July 15
Nations Security Council on Wednesday of hampering its terrorism
fight, while the U.N. envoy to Libya said the growing threat of
Islamic State could only be tackled once warring parties agree
on a government of national unity.
Libyan U.N. Ambassador Ibrahim Dabbashi complained that the
Security Council Libya sanctions committee had not responded to
its March request to import weapons, tanks, jets and helicopters
to take on Islamic State militants and monitor its borders.
"The committee has indirectly contributed to continuing
instability, as well as entrenching terrorism in Libya," he told
the council. "There is premeditated hampering of the efforts of
the Libyan government to strengthen its capacity to combat
terrorism and to extend its authority to all Libyan territory."
Under a U.N. arms embargo imposed on the North African state
in 2011, the internationally-recognised government is allowed to
import arms with the approval of the Security Council committee,
which operates on consensus.
But more than half of the 15-member committee put a "hold"
on the request, effectively placing it in limbo.
Dabbashi said extremists had been "emboldened by the
foot-dragging in the Security Council on arming the Libyan
army."
The United Nations is trying to broker peace in
oil-producing Libya, where two rival governments and parliaments
are vying for power four years after the ousting of Muammar
Gaddafi.
An armed alliance known as Libya Dawn took over the capital
Tripoli and declared its own government and parliament a year
ago, driving out the internationally recognised premier and
deepening anarchy in the country.
Some Libyan warring factions signed an initial United
Nations-sponsored agreement on Sunday to form a unity government
and end fighting, but the Tripoli-based parliament - the General
National Congress (GNC) - refused to attend.
U.N. special envoy to Libya, Bernardino Leon, told the
Security Council: "The door remains open for them to join."
He warned that the political and security divisions in Libya
had prevented the development of a coordinated policy to deal
with the threat of Islamic State and other extremist groups.
"A government of national accord can be the only
interlocutor through which the growing threat of (Islamic State)
and its affiliate groups can be effectively tackled," he said.
"Spoilers should be held accountable, as they bear the
responsibility of hindering the political agreement."
Last month Russia and China blocked a joint proposal by the
United States, France, Spain and Britain to blacklist two men
linked to the rival administrations in Libya in a bid to boost
Leon's talks.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Andrew Hay)