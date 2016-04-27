(Adds details throughout, background)
By Michelle Nichols and Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, April 27 The United Nations
Security Council Libya sanctions committee blacklisted on
Wednesday an Indian-flagged tanker carrying crude oil shipped by
the rival eastern Libya government, said diplomats, which would
prevent it from entering any ports.
Libyan U.N. Ambassador Ibrahim Dabbashi wrote to the
15-member sanctions committee on Monday asking for the Distya
Ameya tanker to be blacklisted, according to a letter seen by
Reuters. The ship left Marsa el-Hariga port late on
Monday.
Diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
sanctions committee chair had informed them that there were no
objections to the Dabbashi's request before a 3 p.m. (1900 GMT)
Wednesday deadline so the ship was added to the sanctions list.
The eastern Libya government has set up its own National Oil
Company (NOC) to act parallel to the Tripoli-based NOC, which is
recognized globally as the legitimate seller of Libyan oil.
The Distya Ameya tanker is carrying 650,000 barrels of oil
on behalf of Libya's eastern NOC. The ship appeared to be south
east of Malta when it last reported its position through the
publicly available AIS tracking system on Wednesday afternoon.
The ship is carrying oil ordered by a company called DSA
Consultancy FZC, registered in the United Arab Emirates,
according to Libyan authorities.
DSA Consultancy said on Wednesday it believed the shipment
was legitimate. It said it had "a signed and agreed contract
from the NOC dated 13th October 2015 to lift oil", and that the
"ultimate beneficiary" was the Central Bank of Libya.
Diplomats said the sanctions committee had also written to
the governments of India and the United Arab Emirates to remind
them of the Libya sanctions and seek further clarification and
relevant information on the shipment.
In March 2014, the Security Council allowed the Libyan
government to request that vessels carrying oil from rebel-held
ports be blacklisted by the sanctions committee and authorized
states to board and inspect designated ships on the high seas.
A 2011 uprising in Libya toppled leader Muammar Gaddafi but
left the country in chaos.
Two competing governments, one in Tripoli and one in the
east, backed by militias scrambled for control of the
oil-producing country, creating a power vacuum that allowed
Islamic State militants to gain a foothold in the North African
state.
Leaders of a U.N.-backed Libya unity government, designed to
replace the rival administrations, arrived in Tripoli last
month. That government said on Monday it had taken control of
seven ministries in Tripoli.
