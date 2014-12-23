* Armed groups carry out executions, torture
* Hospitals shelled, humanitarian crisis grows
* U.N. warns commanders could face justice for war crimes
(Adds details, quotes from U.N. report)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Dec 23 Hundreds of civilians in Libya
have been killed in fighting since late August, the United
Nations said on Tuesday, warning commanders of armed groups that
they could face prosecution for possible war crimes including
executions and torture.
The North African country is struggling with fighting on
several fronts as brigades of former rebels who battled side by
side to oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 now clash for political
power and a share of oil revenues.
The conflict has driven at least 120,000 people from their
homes and caused a humanitarian crisis, said a joint report by
the U.N. human rights office and U.N. Support Mission in Libya
(UNSMIL) that also documents shelling of civilian areas.
The toll includes an estimated 100 people killed and 500
wounded in fighting between rival armed groups in Warshefana, an
area near Tripoli "perceived to be harbouring many Gaddafi
supporters as well as common criminals", between late August and
early October. A further 170 were killed and hundreds injured in
fighting in the Nafusa mountains to the southwest, it said.
Some 450 people have been killed in Benghazi since fighting
escalated in mid-October. Hospitals there have been shelled or
occupied by armed groups and a Red Crescent ambulance was used
to carry out a suicide attack on a checkpoint, it said.
Since mid-October, the Libyan army and forces loyal to
former general Khalifa Haftar have been waging a war to retake
the eastern coastal city, held by Islamist groups.
Information was collected during a U.N. mission to Tripoli
and from activists, journalists and victims' families. "The
death toll was compiled by collecting records from hospitals,"
U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a briefing.
Adding to the chaos, Libya has had two parallel governments
since August when a group called Libya Dawn seized Tripoli,
forcing the internationally recognised administration out of the
capital.
"There is a serious lack of law and order, there is
absolutely no accountability, so these violations are continuing
with impunity, and there has been no effort to really stop
that," Shamdasani said.
"Some of these crimes may amount to war crimes," she said.
Many of the violations potentially fall under the
jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC) which is
investigating the situation in Libya, the report said.
But its chances of pursuing perpetrators are far from
certain. In 12 years of operation it has secured just three
convictions.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Dominic Evans)