WASHINGTON Oct 8 Three Republican U.S. senators
said on Tuesday that an al Qaeda suspect seized in Libya should
be brought to the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba,
so he can be subjected to long-term interrogation.
Senators Lindsey Graham, Kelly Ayotte and Saxby Chambliss
said they hoped to urge President Barack Obama, via a
congressional resolution or an amendment to an upcoming defense
authorization bill, to adopt a policy for long-term detention
and interrogation of terrorism suspects.
In a raid in Tripoli on Saturday, U.S. special forces seized
Nazih al-Ragye, known by his alias Abu Anas al-Liby - a Libyan
who is a suspect in the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya
and Tanzania that killed 224 civilians.
At a news conference, the Republican senators praised
President Barack Obama for seizing Liby, now being held on a
Navy ship in the Mediterranean.
But they disagreed with what they said was the
administration's decision to keep him on a ship to be
interrogated for 60 days, adding that that was not long enough
to gather information.
"Putting him on a Navy vessel for a matter of days or weeks
is not a proper way to gather intelligence in the war on terror.
This system of using Navy warships in lieu of Gitmo compromises
our ability to gather intelligence," said Graham, a senior
member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a leading
Republican voice on foreign affairs.
The call to bring Liby to Guantanamo comes as Obama pushes
to close the detention center, where hundreds of suspects have
been held for years without trial. The Pentagon named a special
envoy to work on closing the prison earlier on Tuesday.
Graham said bringing Liby to Guantanamo would not complicate
efforts to close it. The last new detainee arrived at the base
five years ago, in 2008, before Obama became president with
promises to shut the facility.
It was not immediately clear how much support any long-term
detention measure might have from Democrats, who hold a majority
of seats in the Senate. But there is strong opposition among
many Democrats as well as from Republicans such as Ayotte and
Chambliss to closing the Guantanamo prison.
Chambliss, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence
Committee, said U.S. officials were still obtaining valuable
information from detainees at Guantanamo as long as 10 years
after many were first brought there.
The senators said Liby might have information on a wide
range of subjects, from the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to the Sept.
11, 2012, attack on U.S. diplomatic facilities in Benghazi,
Libya, because he was captured in Libya.
"Make no mistake about it. This is the highest-value target
we have captured in years, and this is a man who possesses
significant information relative to the current operation of al
Qaeda and all of its affiliates," Chambliss said.