WASHINGTON May 19 The United States has
increased the number of Marines and aircraft stationed in Sicily
who could be called upon to evacuate Americans from the U.S.
embassy in Tripoli as unrest in Libya grows, two U.S. officials
said on Monday.
About 60 more Marines and another four Osprey aircraft,
whose tilt-rotar engines allow it to land like a helicopter but
fly like an airplane, were being sent to Naval Air Station
Sigonella in Sicily from their base in Spain.
That brings the total number of Marines stationed as a
precaution in Sicily to around 250, the two officials said,
speaking on condition of anonymity. Their location in Italy
moves them closer to Libya, speeding response times.
One U.S. official added that forces at Sigonella were on
heightened alert.
Heavily armed gunmen stormed Libya's parliament on Sunday
and gunfire erupted across Tripoli, where rival militias clashed
in some of the worst violence in the city since the end of the
2011 war against Muammar Gaddafi.
Saudi Arabia closed its embassy and consulate in the Libyan
capital and withdrew all of its diplomatic staff on Monday due
to security concerns.
Underscoring the turmoil, the commander of Libyan army
special forces said on Monday he had allied with renegade
general Khalifa Haftar in his campaign against militant
Islamists. Haftar has been denounced by the Tripoli government
as attempting to stage a coup.
The Marines in Sigonella are part of a crisis response unit
focused on embassy security that was created after the attack on
the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, on Sept. 11,
2012, that killed U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three
other Americans.
The Pentagon has in recent months made similar, temporary
moves of Marines from the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task
Force-Crisis Response.
Last October, about 200 Marines from the task force also
flew to Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily for several weeks
after U.S. special operations forces captured a senior al Qaeda
figure in Libya, triggering unrest.
