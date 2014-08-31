(Adds location of annex, McCain quote)
By Mark Hosenball and Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON Aug 31 Members of a Libyan militia
have taken over an abandoned annex of the U.S. Embassy in
Tripoli but have not broken into the main compound where the
United States evacuated all of its staff last month, U.S.
officials said on Sunday.
A YouTube video showed the breach of the diplomatic
facility by what was believed to be a militia group mostly from
the northwestern city of Misrata. Dozens of men, some armed,
were seen gleefully crowded onto the patio of a swimming pool,
with some diving in from the balcony of a nearby building.
Libya has been rocked by the worst factional violence since
the 2011 fall of Muammar Gaddafi, and a Misrata-led alliance,
part of it which is Islamist-leaning, now controls the capital.
A takeover of the embassy compound could deliver another
symbolic blow to Washington over its policy toward Libya, which
Western governments fear is teetering toward becoming a failed
state just three years after a NATO-backed war ended Gaddafi's
rule.
The United States withdrew all embassy personnel from
Tripoli on July 26, driving diplomats across the border into
Tunisia under armed guard, amid escalating clashes between rival
factions.
The annex, apparently consisting of diplomatic residences,
is located about a mile (2 km) from the main embassy compound.
All sensitive materials were destroyed or removed from U.S.
diplomatic sites in the capital before the evacuation.
Security in Libya is an especially contentious subject for
the United States because of the Sept. 11, 2012, attack on the
U.S. mission in Benghazi, in which militants killed Ambassador
Chris Stevens and three other Americans.
Republican lawmakers have kept up steady criticism of
President Barack Obama over his administration's handling of the
Benghazi attack, and they have also cited Libya's latest unrest
as another example of what they see as the Democratic
president's failed policy in the volatile region.
"Libya now is collapsed into a failed state," U.S. Senator
John McCain told CBS's "Face the Nation" program. "That is what
happens when you lead from behind."
U.S. Ambassador to Libya Deborah Jones, in a message on
Twitter, said the YouTube recording, apparently posted by an
amateur videographer, appeared to show "a residential annex of
the U.S. mission but cannot say definitively."
Jones, now based in Malta, said, however, that the embassy
compound "is now being safeguarded and has not been ransacked."
The U.S. government believes the main embassy compound is
still intact and has not been seized, a U.S. official in
Washington told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The official said that while the pool area of the
residential annex was full of intruders, there was no indication
of any similar scene at the embassy itself.
The Misrata-led groups refuse to recognize Libya's central
government and elected parliament, which have moved to the
remote eastern city of Tobruk.
The Misrata forces have set up an alternative parliament
which is assembling a rival government headed by Omar al-Hasi,
an Islamist.
Hasi called on Saturday for diplomatic missions to return to
Tripoli, saying foreigners would be protected.
The North African oil producer appears at risk of splitting
or even sliding into civil war as political divisions and
fighting among former rebels who helped topple Gaddafi have
created uncertainty and chaos.
