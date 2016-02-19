WASHINGTON Feb 19 U.S. military forces conducted air strikes against Islamic State-linked militants in Libya on Friday, a U.S. military spokesman said.

Among the targets in the air raids was a senior Tunisian operative, Noureddine Chouchane, who is suspected in two major attacks in Tunisia, said Col. Mark Cheadle, a spokesman for the Pentagon's Africa Command.

"We are assessing the results of the operation and will provide additional information as and when appropriate," Cheadle told Reuters. (Reporting by Warren Strobel; Editing by Janet Lawrence)