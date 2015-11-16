* UN documents beheadings by jihadist group
* All sides may be possible war crimes in Libyan conflict
* Political leaders, commanders deemed liable before ICC
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Nov 16 Islamic State militants have
consolidated control over central Libya, carrying out summary
executions, beheadings and amputations, the United Nations said
on Monday in a further illustration of the North African state's
descent into anarchy.
All sides in Libya's multiple armed conflicts are committing
breaches of international law that may amount to war crimes,
including abductions, torture and the killing of civilians,
according to a U.N. report.
Islamic State (IS) has gained control over swathes of
territory, "committing gross abuses including public summary
executions of individuals based on their religion or political
allegiance", the joint report by the U.N. High Commissioner for
Human Rights and the U.N. Support Mission in Libya said.
The U.N. had documented IS executions in their stronghold
city of Sirte, in central Libya along the Mediterranean coast,
and in Derna to the east, from which they were later ousted by
local militias. Victims included Egyptian Copts, Ethiopians,
Eritreans and a South Sudanese, the report said.
Some were accused of "treason", others of same-sex
relations, but none were given due legal process, according to
the report, which covered the year through October.
Libyan armed groups pledging allegiance to IS-controlled
areas of central Libya including Sirte, Harawa and Nofliya, and
have claimed responsibility for attacks, including on oil
fields, checkpoints and petrol stations, the report said.
Four years after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya is
locked in a conflict between two rival governments - an official
one in the east and a self-declared one controlling the capital
Tripoli - and the many armed factions that back them.
All parties to the conflicts were violating international
human rights law by committing indiscriminate attacks that
harmed civilians, including summary executions, arbitrary
imprisonment and use of torture, the U.N. report said.
Perpetrators, including political leaders and commanders of
armed groups, are liable to prosecution by the International
Criminal Court, it said, and the Hague-based ICC was already
investigating the situation.
"Many migrants, asylum seekers and refugees become victims
of brutal violence, coercion and abuse perpetrated by smugglers
along smuggling routes, as well as in so-called 'connection
houses', where they await departure to Europe," the report said.
The report also said warring factions had used imprecise
weaponry in densely-populated residential areas, often resulting
in indiscriminate attacks causing civilian deaths and damage to
infrastructure including hospitals.
(Additional reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Gareth Jones)