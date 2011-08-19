TRIPOLI Aug 19 A building in Tripoli destroyed
overnight by NATO air strikes was the home of Abdullah
al-Senussi, the brother-in-law of Muammar Gaddafi and head of
Libyan intelligence, a neighbour said.
Libyan officials brought journalists to the scene of the
bombing in a residential area, where a compound of buildings was
completely destroyed.
The neighbour, oil engineer Omar Masood, who said he had
lived across the street for 35 years, said the compound was the
home of Abdullah al-Senussi. Senussi, the intelligence chief who
is married to Gaddafi's sister, is one of three Libyan officials
wanted by the International Criminal Court in the Hague along
with Gaddafi and his son Saif al-Islam.
(Reporting by Missy Ryan; Writing by Peter Graff)