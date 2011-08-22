LONDON Aug 22 There is no immediate prospect of
Libya being removed from a list of areas deemed high risk by
London's marine insurance market and underwriters will seek a
stable period before looking at de-listing, a market official
said on Monday.
The Joint War Committee (JWC), which groups syndicate
members from the Lloyd's Market Association (LMA) and
representatives from London's insurance company market, added
Libya to its high risk zone in March.
"There is no immediate prospect that Libya would be taken
off the listed areas if hostilities were declared over," said
LMA senior technical executive Neil Roberts. "Every situation is
different, but underwriters would certainly be looking for a
stable period in the country before considering whether to
de-list," he told Reuters.
Libyan government tanks and snipers put up scattered
resistance in Tripoli on Monday after rebels swept into the
heart of the capital, cheered on by crowds hailing the end of
Muammar Gaddafi's 42 years in power.
