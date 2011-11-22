TRIPOLI Nov 22 A shootout involving
members of one of Libya's heavily armed militias broke out at a
Tripoli gated compound used by foreign workers late on Monday,
witnesses said, highlighting security risks persisting in
post-war Libya.
A group of around 20 men from the Libyan town of Misrata
began firing guns when they were refused entry into "Palm City",
a complex of luxury villas and flats on the outskirts of
Tripoli, two witnesses said.
Two Libyan guards were injured when the 30-minute fight
broke out at the front gate, one witness said.
The incident was the latest in a series of cases where
militias who fought for months to oust Gaddafi, and now roam
Libyan cities in armoured pick-up trucks, have used their
weapons to try to get their own way.
Monday night's attack was the first time foreigners have
been caught up in the violence, and it is likely to make foreign
companies and governments - whose help Libya needs for its
economy to function - even more reluctant to send in staff.
The militia group from Misrata had previously stayed at the
residence but were not allowed back in, a witness said. The
housing is used by many U.N. and oil workers.
"I was in my room when I heard shooting," the witness said.
"They were using rifles and heavy machine guns."
A Reuters reporter was refused entry into the complex but
could see bullet holes on the walls of the building closest to
the entrance gate, as well as on a glass door of a balcony on
the ground floor. Bullet shells lay scattered outside.
Managers of the complex was not immediately reachable for
comment.
A European worker, who declined to be named, said he was in
the compound when the shooting broke out. "I was on the phone
... and I could hear the gunshots," he said. "They didn't know
what was going on."
Three months after Muammar Gaddafi was ousted from Tripoli,
post-war Libya is still grappling with a lack of order and
bristling with weapons.
Prime Minister designate Abdurrahim El-Keib will announce
his new government on Tuesday, which will have the tough task of
asserting its control of a fractured country, building
institutions from scratch and disarming militias.
Celebratory gun shots can still be heard sporadically
across Tripoli and late on Monday anti-aircraft fire could be
briefly heard in the city.
Armed militias are acting as a pseudo-police force: setting
up road checkpoints, directing traffic and arresting those they
regard as criminals.
Earlier this month, heavy fighting between local armed
groups killed several people on the outskirts of Tripoli.
(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)