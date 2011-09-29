SIRTE, Sept 29 Forces of Libya's interim government have captured the airport in Muammar Gaddafi's hometown of Sirte, one of two main remaining bastions of support for the deposed leader, Reuters journalists at the scene said.

Fighters from the ruling National Transitional Council have launched two full-on assaults on Sirte in the past week with support from NATO warplanes, but have been held at bay by sniper and artillery fire from Gaddafi loyalists in the city. (Reporting by Joseph Logan; Writing by Barry Malone)