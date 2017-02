SIRTE, Libya Oct 8 A Libyan interim government force of about 100 vehicles, mounted with heavy weapons, advanced on the southern side of Muammar Gaddafi's hometown of Sirte on Saturday in one of the biggest assaults yet, a Reuters reporter in the city said.

The fighters with the National Transitional Council shouted "Allahu Akbar!" or "God is greatest" as they moved off in pickup trucks with anti-aircraft guns and heavy machine guns on the back.

(Reporting By Tim Gaynor; Writing by Christian Lowe)