(Refiles to fix typographical error in headline)
By Sherine El Madany
EAST OF SIRTE, Libya, Sept 20 Libyan troops are
unable to defeat forces loyal to deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi
in the city of Sirte because the country's new rulers are
failing to supply them with enough ammunition, fighters near the
front line said on Tuesday.
In the latest reverse in weeks of chaotic fighting over
Sirte, Gaddafi's birthplace and one of the last remaining
bastions of his support, five anti-Gaddafi fighters were killed
on Tuesday after they came under artillery fire.
More than a month after Gaddafi was swept from power, the
interim government has still not stamped out the last pockets of
resistance, prompting criticism over its lack of cohesion and
raising fresh questions about whether it can run the oil
exporting country effectively.
Fighters making their way back from the front line said they
were meeting heavy resistance from loyalists at a place called
Khamseen, 50 km (31 miles) east of Sirte, and were unable to
respond because they lacked the firepower.
"The military base is not supporting us with enough
ammunition," said Alnoufy Al-Ferjany, the commander of a
military brigade called Martyrs of Alhawry.
He was at the hospital in Ras Lanuf, the nearest big
settlement to the east of Sirte, after bringing in four of his
comrades who were injured by mortar fire near Khamseen.
"We have presented a request but they have not
responded and that is why we have a lot of people injured. We
are on the front line and there isn't any ammunition. I
experience this problem almost on a daily basis," Al-Ferjany
told Reuters.
A Reuters reporter about 60 km (38 miles) to the east of
Sirte, near the village of Harawa, saw ambulances and pick up
trucks racing back from the front line, while artillery rounds
fired by Gaddafi loyalists slammed into the ground.
In the back of one pick-up truck was a fighter with blood
pouring from a head wound.
A small field hospital in Harawa had run out of space so
three wounded fighters were being treated for wounds to their
heads, legs and shoulders on stretchers outside.
One fighter, his clothes covered in blood and crying,
described how he had brought in one of his comrades after he was
hit by an artillery strike in Khamseen.
Doctors at the field hospital, and the hospital in Ras
Lanuf, said five fighters were killed and a total of 19 wounded
in the fighting on Tuesday.
Another fighter outside the field hospital, who declined to
give his name, repeated the complaint about supply problems.
"Yesterday we only managed to fire one Grad rocket because
we are starting to run out of ammunition and we are saving as
much ammunition as possible for Sirte," said the fighter, who
was wearing camouflage fatigues.
STOP-START OFFENSIVES
An NTC military spokesman in the capital Tripoli denied
there was any ammunition shortage. "The fighters say there is
enough," Ahmed Bani told Reuters on Tuesday.
But the account of supply problems was echoed by an
influential Islamist scholar, Ali Al-Sallabi, who told Reuters
the NTC's de facto prime minister, Mahmoud Jibril, should quit
for failing to provide ammunition for the troops.
The United States and European powers have given Libya's new
rulers, the National Transitional Council (NTC), their
endorsement after NATO warplanes helped them to end Gaddafi's 42
years in power.
But the stalled fight over Sirte -- and stop-start
offensives at the other pro-Gaddafi strongholds of Bani Walid
and Sabha -- have underlined doubts about the NTC's
organisational ability.
Earlier on Tuesday, an NTC fighter with family inside Sirte
described the deteriorating conditions for civilians trapped by
the fighting in the city, about 450 km (280 miles) east of
Tripoli.
"The city is in a very bad condition. The people are living
without water, electricity, or gas or baby milk for about three
months now and the people in Sirte are drinking polluted water,"
said Ayoub Al-Ferzany, who had managed to get out of the city to
join the anti-Gaddafi fighters.
"They are surrounded in the middle of the city (by Gaddafi
loyalists) and cannot leave because of the shelling and because
of snipers. About half of the people in Sirte were able to flee
from the west but it is very difficult for them to come towards
the east, because resistance there is very strong," he said.
(Writing by Christian Lowe)