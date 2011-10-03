SIRTE, Libya Oct 3 Libyan interim government's forces captured the district of Bouhadi in Muammar Gaddafi's hometown of Sirte on Monday, a Reuters reporter there said.

The government forces fought with fighters loyal to Gaddafi to enter the district, which is in the south of the city, and were still clearing isolated pockets of resistance.

Government commanders said on Sunday they believed that one of Gaddafi's sons was hiding in the district. (Reporting By Rania El Gamal; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Louise Ireland)