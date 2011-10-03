* Sirte centre of battle with Gaddafi loyalists, NTC
* Thousands of civilians trying to escape city
* Residents say supplies scarce, prices soar
By Rania El Gamal
SIRTE, Libya, Oct 2 Ali Ramadan's family were on
the move for 10 days, dodging artillery fire and sleeping in the
open, before they were finally able to get out of the besieged
Libyan city of Sirte.
The city on the Mediterranean coast is the birth place of
Muammar Gaddafi and is at the centre of a battle for control
between diehard fighters loyal to Libya's deposed leader and
forces with the National Transitional Council (NTC), the
country's new rulers.
Ramadan and his family, and thousands of civilians like
them, are caught in the middle and having to use all their
determination and ingenuity to escape.
"It was my sick mother and father who made me get out of
Sirte," Ramadan said at a checkpoint on the eastern edge of the
city.
"Look at my father, he is a sick man, how can I take care of
him like that," Ali said, pointing at his father's amputated leg
and showing the scars on his side from a kidney operation.
It was early in the morning when Ali decided to leave Sirte
with his two elderly parents, his sister, his daughters and
their families.
Right after dawn is the best time for families to flee
because then, residents who escaped say, the chance of being
shot by snipers or hit by a rocket is not so great.
Ramadan and his extended family took whatever they could
grab from their houses and drove off in a convoy of cars.
The only food they took with them was bread, dates, and
water because, with supply routes into the city cut off, that
was all that was available.
The distance to the edge of Sirte and safety is only a few
kilometres, but the next part of the journey would take them 10
days.
Ramadan and his relatives described how, once they set out
from their homes to reach safety, they would drive a short
distance, then have to stop and seek shelter because the
fighting was drawing closer to them.
"When the bombardment started, we went to a ranch. We moved
from one place to another. When the bombardment comes we go to
another place. We kept moving from one place to another. We even
slept on the beach," said Ramadan's sister, Umm Baki.
MALNUTRITION
They knew the journey out of Sirte would be risky, but she
said they had no choice but to leave.
Power has been cut off in Sirte and shops have been
shuttered for weeks. Many residents said they survived on
whatever they stored before the siege as prices of foodstuffs
soared. Clean water, medicine and petrol were scarce.
"There was a lot of bombardment, it scared the kids and we
could not leave the house. We had little food, sometimes we ate
dates, sometimes we made bread, that's all," said Umm Baki.
"Look at the kids' faces, they had diarrhoea and were sick
because of the water and lack of food," she said, while three of
her children poked their tired faces from the car's window.
"We could not find milk for my daughter, we gave her water
and sugar. We got back from the hospital after they gave her
medicine for malnutrition," she said, as her 13-month-old
daughter slept on her lap.
Adel Mahdi Khalil made the journey out of Sirte six days ago
with his wife and four children.
"Every time we try to leave ... they (Gaddafi fighters) stop
us and tell us there is fighting outside and we cannot go out
now," he said near Sirte.
"We lived in eight different places and left all our clothes
and stuff in the car, so we are ready to jump in the car and
leave immediately when the rebels arrive," he said.
He escaped, but his parents are still in the city, trapped
in an area controlled by Gaddafi loyalists.
"Every day I come here and ask if anyone saw them, but no
one knows them. They are still inside and cannot leave," he
said.
(Editing by Christian Lowe and Sophie Hares)