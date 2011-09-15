TRIPOLI, Sept 15 Libya's provisional government
said on Thursday that its forces had reached the outskirts of
toppled leader Muammar Gaddafi's hometown of Sirte -- still
controlled by his loyalits.
"It has been a major advance today," ruling National
Transitional Council spokesman Jalal el-Gallal told Reuters.
"They are on the outskirts."
Until earlier this week, repeated attempted advances by
anti-Gaddafi based in the Misrata area had been blocked more
than 50 km from Sirte.
Sirte is one of Gaddafi's last main bastions along with the
towns of Bani Walid and Sabha.
(Reporting by William MacLean in Tripoli; Writing by Barry
Malone)