NEAR SIRTE, Libya, Sept 24 Columns of military
vehicles of Libya's provisional government advanced on the
Muammar Gaddafi stronghold of Sirte on Saturday as NATO planes
roared overhead, Reuters journalists said.
Explosions were heard inside the town, which along with the
desert town Bani Walid is a last remaining bastion of support
for the deposed leader.
The Reuters journalists saw forces of the ruling National
Transitional Council advance from both the west and the south of
Sirte.
At the western gate, gunners fired artillery towards the
town. Both sides exchanged volleys of rockets and NATO jets flew
overhead. Large plumes of black rose from inside the town.
The government forces have previously retreated from Sirte,
Gaddafi's hometown, and Bani Walid after poorly organised
assaults met fierce resistance from Gaddafi loyalists.
