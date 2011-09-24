SIRTE, Libya, Sept 24 Libyan provisional
government forces entered the Muammar Gaddafi stronghold of
Sirte on Saturday and came under heavy sniper fire as NATO
planes roared overhead, Reuters journalists said.
Huge plumes of black smoke rose over the town as National
Transitional Council (NTC) forces massed in Zafran Square about
1 km (half a mile) from its centre. Gunfire could be heard from
the town centre as NTC fighters moved tanks and mortars into the
square.
Sirte, Gaddafi's hometown, is one of the two main remaining
bastions of support for the deposed leader.
