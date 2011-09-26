SIRTE, Libya, Sept 26 Libyan provisional
government forces backed by NATO warplanes raced into the
eastern outskirts of Sirte on Monday and fought street battles
with Muammar Gaddafi loyalists.
Thick black smoke billowed into the air as National
Transitional Council (NTC) fighters battled loyalist troops at a
roundabout about 2 km from the centre of the deposed leader's
home town, Reuters journalists said.
The thud of large explosions could be heard as NATO aircraft
roared overhead. NTC fighters said the jets were striking the
positions of Gaddafi loyalists.
NATO would not comment on its operations in Sirte on Monday.
It said its planes hit eight targets on Sunday, including
ammunition stores and rocket launchers.
NTC fighters fought with machineguns and rifles and moved
tanks and heavy artillery into the town.
Anti-Gaddafi fighters west of Sirte had driven to within a
few hundred metres (yards) of its centre on Saturday before
pulling back on Sunday to make way for NATO strikes.
On the west of Sirte on Monday, NTC tanks shelled loyalist
positions in the centre.
Interim government forces have previously retreated from
Sirte and the other remaining Gaddafi stronghold, Bani Walid,
after poorly organized attacks met fierce resistance from
loyalists.
(Reporting by Sherine El Madany and Alexander Dziadosz; Writing
by Barry Malone; Editing by Tim Pearce)