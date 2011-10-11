SIRTE, Libya Oct 11 Mustafa Abdel Jalil, the chairman of Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC), visited the city of Sirte on Tuesday where government forces are trying to crush the last pockets of resistance from fighters loyal to deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi. A Reuters reporter in the city, which is Gaddafi's home town, said Abdel Jalil was standing on the back of a truck, and that NTC fighters were shouting "Libya, Libya!" and firing their weapons into the air in celebration. (Reporting By Tim Gaynor)