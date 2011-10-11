(Adds background and quotes)
SIRTE, Libya Oct 11 The chairman of Libya's
National Transitional Council (NTC) made a highly symbolic visit
to the city of Sirte on Tuesday where government forces are
trying to crush the last pockets of resistance from supporters
of deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi.
A Reuters reporter in the city, which is Gaddafi's hometown,
said Mustafa Abdel Jalil was standing on the back of a truck,
and that NTC fighters were shouting "Martyrs, Martyrs, for you
Libya!" and firing their weapons into the air in celebration.
Abdel Jalil addressed a few hundred fighters outside the
heavily damaged Ouagadougou conference hall, where Gaddafi used
to host international summits and which lies about 1.6 km (a
miles) from the front line.
"All the victories are thanks to you, my revolutionary
brothers," Abdel Jalil told the jubilant fighters, some of whom
pushed and shoved to try to get close to him. "You have the
support of all the members of the transitional council."
Taking Sirte would bring Libya's new rulers a big step
closer to establishing control of the whole country almost two
months after they seized the capital Tripoli. The NTC has said
it would start a process to rebuild Libya as a democracy once
Sirte is captured.
Asked by Reuters TV whether Sirte was captured, Abdel Jalil
said: "No. We need two more days."
Abdel Jalil called on the NTC fighters not to harm
residents of the city, even if they suspect they are loyal to
Gaddafi.
The prolonged battle for Gaddafi's hometown, has raised
concern for civilians trapped inside the city of about 75,000
people.
(Reporting By Tim Gaynor; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by
Rosalind Russell)