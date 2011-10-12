By Rania El Gamal
| SIRTE, Libya
SIRTE, Libya Oct 12 Obaid pulled up in his
pick-up truck keen to fire the multiple rocket launcher mounted
on the back at Gaddafi loyalists holding out in the Libyan city
of Sirte, but just as he was about to shoot, he stopped to ask
which way to aim.
His comrades standing nearby loudly conferred with one
another then pointed him to what they agreed was the right
direction and Obaid fired four Grad missiles at the city.
They all cheered him and shouted "Allahu Akbar". Smoke rose
above the already wrecked city, but no one could say if the Grad
rockets hit the target, or even what the target was.
As National Transitional Council fighters advance into
Sirte, Muammar Gaddafi's home town, the fighting has become
street-to-street and house-to-house.
Anyone with a gun is welcome to join the battle for Sirte.
Some scout the ground ahead by walking down the middle of
the street. Others instead run down the street holding their
AK47s above their heads while squeezing the trigger. Some spray
bullets at empty plots of land, or lines of trees.
The fighters frequently have to dive for cover to avoid
so-called "friendly fire".
One man on a wheelchair had his friend roll him out into the
firing line where he emptied a magazine of bullets at the street
ahead and was then rolled away.
Two days ago, fighters brought back a dead comrade shot in
the heart. They said he was killed mistakenly by a young fighter
who did not know how to use his gun.
The inexperience and naivety of many of the NTC fighters is
one of the reasons why the battle for Sirte has been dragging on
for weeks.
Most of the government fighters are from elsewhere in Libya
and do not know Sirte, where they are in it, or often what it is
they are attacking. Every now and then they shout at each other
to stop shooting because their own fighters are up ahead.
Meanwhile, various Che Guevara lookalikes with long black
hair and beards pose for the cameras, flashing V-for-victory
signs and shooting whatever they have in hand and hoping to
achieve their 15 minutes of fame.
One young NTC fighter went to the top of a residential
building and began firing his AK47 from a hole in the damaged
wall.
"What is he firing at? There is nothing there," barked an
angry older comrade. "What kind of war is this? He just wants to
be on Al Jazeera."
NTC fighters swept into Tripoli two months ago and were able
to take control of the capital in few days because they had help
from within. But in Sirte, the bastion of Gaddafi's own tribe,
it is not that easy.
"It is their city, but we don't know it ... the people
inside think the revolutionaries are monsters who will kill them
and steal their stuff. We are not," said Colonel Habib Mohammed
Habib, a field commander.
"The problem is that they (Gaddafi forces) know the city
well and move from one house to the other," said Hassan
al-Fatouri, a brigade commander.
Weeks of bombardment followed by street fighting have killed
an unknown number of civilians. That has led to fears that
reconciliation between Libyans after the war may prove to be
very difficult.
"They are families inside fighting for their houses and
their children who have died," said Mohammed, 23, who fled Sirte
a few days ago.
"You know who is still fighting inside Sirte? Who is
fighting is the person who has lost his brother, who has lost
his mother, who has lost his sister ... The revolutionaries have
brought us destruction."
