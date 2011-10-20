SIRTE Oct 20 Libyan transitional government
forces said on Thursday they had captured the last positions
held by Muammar Gaddafi's loyalists in the deposed leader's home
town of Sirte.
"Sirte has been liberated. There are no Gaddafi forces any
more," said Colonel Yunus Al Abdali, head of operations in the
eastern half of the city. "We are now chasing his fighters who
are trying to run away."
Another front line commander confirmed the capture of the
Mediterranean coastal city, which was the last remaining
significant bastion of pro-Gaddafi fighters almost three months
after the ex-leader was overthrown by rebels.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Jon Hemming; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)