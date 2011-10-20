SIRTE Oct 20 Libyan transitional government forces said on Thursday they had captured the last positions held by Muammar Gaddafi's loyalists in the deposed leader's home town of Sirte.

"Sirte has been liberated. There are no Gaddafi forces any more," said Colonel Yunus Al Abdali, head of operations in the eastern half of the city. "We are now chasing his fighters who are trying to run away."

Another front line commander confirmed the capture of the Mediterranean coastal city, which was the last remaining significant bastion of pro-Gaddafi fighters almost three months after the ex-leader was overthrown by rebels. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Jon Hemming; Editing by Mark Heinrich)