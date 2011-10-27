By Rania El Gamal
| SIRTE, Libya
SIRTE, Libya Oct 27 Residents of Muammar
Gaddafi's home town of Sirte are struggling to come to terms
with the destruction and humiliation of their city, a former
fishing village which once had aspirations to be the "capital of
Africa".
After rebels captured swathes of Libya, Gaddafi sought
sanctuary in the city he had groomed as an international hub
with its own grand conference centre. During an eight-week
siege, much of Sirte was reduced to rubble in fighting between
Gaddafi loyalists and fighters of the new interim government.
"We never expected such destruction," said a resident who
gave his name as Abu Abdul-Rahman, pointing to his
bullet-riddled television and broken furniture. "Is this what
they call a revolution? We chose to flee instead of fighting and
still they destroyed our homes."
He added: "They treated us like animals who didn't deserve
to be protected."
Many in Sirte resent the soldiers of Libya's new leaders,
who they blame for Gaddafi's humiliating capture and death last
week and for what they say was the deliberate destruction of the
city.
"We lived with Gaddafi for 42 years. He never attacked our
houses with his army," said another Sirte resident, sitting in
his damaged house. "Muammar lived and died like a man," he
added, Gaddafi's green flag still hoisted atop his house.
The gruesome display of Gaddafi's body in a cold room in the
neighbouring city of Misrata has infuriated members of his tribe
and many Sirte residents.
"People will not forget the humiliation that happened to
him. I am not from his tribe, but I tell you, I will not forget
what happened to him," said the resident, who declined to be
named.
Fighters from Misrata handed the decaying bodies of Gaddafi
and his son Mo'tassim, who was also captured alive in Sirte last
week, for burial at a secret desert location on Tuesday.
A week after it fell to fighters with the National
Transitional Council (NTC), Sirte still looks like a ghost town.
Most of its 100,000 residents had fled the fighting.
On Thursday, some volunteers were seen sweeping rubble and
broken glass on streets lined with burnt cars and damaged
buildings. Others helped medical workers search for the dead.
In some areas, the stench from rotting corpses covered with
flies forced medical workers to wear masks. Parts of bodies
burned beyond recognition were put in plastic bags.
Some 300 bodies were found and buried in the past few days,
local people and medical workers said. Locals buried 25 bodies
on Wednesday, including ten which were found floating in a water
pool with their hands tied behind their backs.
"EXECUTION"
New York-based Human Rights Watch this week called on the
NTC to investigate a suspected mass execution of 53 Gaddafi
loyalists whose bodies were found last week near an abandoned
hotel in a part of Sirte that was controlled by its fighters.
Pro- and anti-Gaddafi graffiti sprayed on the walls of Sirte
highlight the deep divisions entrenched in Libya's tribal
society and the risk that those tensions could boil over in a
country awash with weapons.
On several street walls, "Misrata, the city of resistance"
was sprayed over "Allah, Muammar, Libya and that's all," a chant
that Gaddafi supporters used to sing during the eight-month
revolt.
NTC leader Mustafa Abdel Jalil addressed those concerns
during a speech on Sunday to mark Libya's liberation from 42
years of one-man rule, urging national reconciliation and
respect for the rule of law.
"I call on everyone for forgiveness, tolerance and
reconciliation. We must get rid of hatred and envy from our
souls. This is a necessary matter for the success of the
revolution and the success of the future Libya," he said.
But for now the mood in Sirte is one of revenge.
Sitting on a pile of rubble outside his house, another Sirte
resident, who declined to give his name said: "There is
something burning inside me here," pointing to his chest. "I
want to take my weapon and go to Misrata."
Locals believe NTC fighters deliberately used excessive
force during battles with Gaddafi supporters holed up in Sirte
to punish its residents for their support of the former leader.
"Yes, Muammar is dead, but it is true what he said, they are
rats, when the destruction is like that, they are rats," shouted
another angry resident. "They are terrorists, not
revolutionaries".
Walking through his ruined house, resident Abdul-Halim said:
"Sirte is finished. It will never be the same again."
