* ICRC deliver kits to treat 200 war-wounded

* Says hospital water tower damaged in fighting

* Residents report food, baby milk shortages (Adds ICRC quotes from Geneva, damage to hospital)

By Joseph Logan and Stephanie Nebehay

SIRTE, Libya/GENEVA, Oct 1 Aid workers from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) brought medical supplies into the hometown of ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi on Saturday as concern mounted for people trapped by a bombardment of the surrounded town.

A truckload of supplies and a car carrying European ICRC workers were allowed to pass checkpoints manned by fighters loyal to the ruling National Transitional Council (NTC).

The ICRC delivered medical kits for treating up to 200 people wounded in the fighting to Sirte hospital, as well as fuel to run the generator, a spokesman in Geneva told Reuters.

But the team of four aid workers, who also had security clearance from pro-Gaddafi forces, heard constant gunfire and so were not able to go into the hospital, the spokesman said.

"They went to the hospital but were not able to see patients, they didn't go into the wards," Marcal Izard said.

"They went to the hospital car park and offloaded our truck. They spoke with the doctors who eagerly received the material we delivered."

Doctors at the hospital -- which had no power -- told the aid workers there were 200 patients inside.

Izard said the ICRC team saw that the water tower of the hospital had been hit and damaged during the fighting.

FOOD SHORTAGE

Several civilians leaving Sirte, and a spokesman for Gaddafi, have said NATO air strikes and NTC shelling are to blame for killing civilians and destroying public buildings.

NATO and the NTC deny the allegation and, along with some other civilians leaving the town, say that pro-Gaddafi forces pose the biggest threat to civilians, executing those they believe to sympathise with the new government.

Sirte is one of only two main remaining holdouts for pro-Gaddafi forces and the NTC has failed to take it with several assaults in the past two weeks.

Doctors at a field hospital outside Sirte told Reuters that one woman died of malnutrition there and that they have seen other such cases.

The independent aid group has been trying for weeks to enter Sirte. A boat it had chartered on Thursday was forced to turn back to Misrata due to insecurity, it said.

The ICRC team also met with civil society leaders in the town who reported a general food shortage, especially baby milk, diapers and hygiene items, he added.

"We are ready to go back as soon as possible with more material including baby food and hygiene kits," he said.

The ICRC staff left Sirte later and travelled to the nearby NTC-held city of Misrata. (Writing by Barry Malone; Editing by Michael Roddy)