By Sherine El Madany
| SIRTE, Libya, Sept 27
SIRTE, Libya, Sept 27 Forces loyal to Muammar
Gaddafi were on Tuesday resisting an attack on the deposed
Libyan leader's home town with the ferocity of men who, in all
likelihood, are making their last stand.
Fighting was focused on a roundabout to the east of Sirte
city centre where the forces of Libya's new rulers, the National
Transitional Council (NTC), were pinned down by sniper,
artillery and rocket fire from the city's defenders.
On Tuesday afternoon, several hours into the battle, an NTC
fighter left his unit a short way beyond the roundabout and came
towards the rear to seek help. He was crying and in a panic.
"We need help, we need help," he said to fellow fighters.
"Some of our men are stuck inside and they are badly injured.
Please move inside so that they we can pull them out of there."
One of the fighters he was appealing to tried to comfort
him. No one though, went forward to help rescue his wounded
comrades: the incoming fire was too heavy.
Gaddafi's home town and the power base of his tribe, Sirte
was always likely to be a tough place to capture.
Anti-Gaddafi officials say many of the most hardened Gaddafi
loyalists who had been in other parts of the country fell back
to Sirte, together with supplies of weapons and ammunition, when
the rebellion spread.
Those loyalists in the city are now surrounded. NTC fighters
are positioned to the south, east and west. To the north is the
Mediterranean Sea, where a NATO naval blockade makes escape
unlikely.
SNIPER FIRE
At the roundabout, attacking forces moved up two tanks and
twelve truckloads of infantry to try to break the deadlock.
But the pro-Gaddafi forces seemed to have found the range of
the tanks and were directing artillery fire at them.
The NTC fighters meanwhile had to shelter behind metal
shipping containers, unable to move, because of sniper fire.
"Where is it coming from?" asked one fighter as bullets whistled
through the air nearby.
Several ambulances raced back towards a field hospital
carrying wounded NTC fighters. A pickup truck appeared, driven
by fighters trying to evacuate a comrade who had a shrapnel
wound to his shoulder.
They did not know where to take him. They drove up to a
group of journalists, shouting "Ambulance! Ambulance!" before
driving off again in search of help.
On the other side of Sirte, another set of NTC fighters had
stopped fighting while their commanders tried to negotiate a
truce with elders from Gaddafi's tribe. But at the roundabout,
there was no sign of any truce in prospect.
"They (pro-Gaddafi forces) have all sorts of stuff, from
snipers to rocket-propelled grenades and rockets, everything,
and they seem to be very close and accurate," said Mohammed
Faraj, an NTC fighter who was on a pick-up truck mounted with an
anti-aircraft gun.
"Some shrapnel almost hit my truck. There aren't enough
fighters to back us up. There are only a dozen trucks. The
snipers and fighters can see us ... but we cannot see them," he
said.
