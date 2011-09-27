SIRTE, Libya, Sept 27 A local military commander with Libya's interim government said on Tuesday he was in talks about a truce with an elder from Muammar Gaddafi's tribe inside the besieged city of Sirte.

Touhami Zayani, commander of the El-Farouk brigade outside Sirte, told Reuters the elder had contacted him and asked for safe passage for members of the tribe out of the city. Zayani said he agreed to allow families to leave and was still in negotiations on a way for armed Gaddafi loyalists to lay down their arms and leave Sirte. (Reporting By Hamud Hassan; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Janet Lawrence)