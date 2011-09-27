(Adds quotes, background)

SIRTE, Libya, Sept 27 A local military commander with Libya's interim government said on Tuesday he was in talks about a truce with an elder from Muammar Gaddafi's tribe inside the besieged city of Sirte.

Gaddafi's hometown, Sirte is one of the last two major towns in Libya still held by fighters loyal to him. His opponents' forces have been trying to capture the city, and are now on the edge of the centre.

Touhami Zayani, commander of the El-Farouk brigade outside Sirte, told Reuters the elder, whom he did not identify, had contacted him on his satellite phone and asked for a truce.

"He called me and said we are looking for a safe passage for the families and for the militia to leave the city," he said.

Zayani said he had given his agreement for families from Gaddafi's tribe to be allowed to leave Sirte but was still negotiating terms for armed Gaddafi loyalists to surrender.

"We didn't really get into details and we didn't talk much about how they will leave but I think the scenario will be that they have to give up their weapons," Zayani said.

He said he did not know where members of Gaddafi's tribe, who make up the majority of Sirte's population, would go once they leave the city. (Reporting By Hamuda Hassan; Writing by Christian Lowe)