By Tim Gaynor
| SIRTE, Libya
SIRTE, Libya Oct 13 When Libyan government
fighters seized the vacant home of Muammar Gaddafi's daughter,
Aisha, the wealth and opulence they found sent some of them into
a rage.
One fighter walked through the door and sprayed the interior
with bullets from his Kalashnikov rifle. "She's a bitch," he
said. "She has a nice house. They are rich. They do not care
about us."
Alongside the fierce fighting in the streets, the battle for
the city of Sirte has also been a collision between two parts of
Libyan society.
One the one side is the pro-Gaddafi elite, many of them
members of Gaddafi's tribe or extended family who benefited from
his largesse and lived in his home-town of Sirte, a showpiece of
his 42-year rule.
One the other side, the ordinary people who -- while not
poor by regional standards -- only saw a small share of Libya's
huge energy wealth.
As forces with the National Transitional Council (NTC) fight
their way into Sirte and take control of more of the city, they
have been confronted with the reality of how their rulers lived.
Fighters who took control of the capital Tripoli in August
had found similar opulence in the houses of Gaddafi family
members.
NTC fighters inside Aisha Gaddafi's house, a villa fronted
with columns and marble steps, came out clutching gilt-framed
photographs of the Gaddafi family. One man displayed a gold
cutlery set laid out in its wooden box.
EXTRAVAGANCE EXPOSED
Aisha fled in August to neighbouring Algeria with her
mother, brother and half-brother.
There were more displays of wealth in the Ouagadougou
conference centre, a complex Gaddafi had built to host foreign
leaders and bolster his ambition of turning his hometown into
Libya's de facto capital.
A private reception area was decorated with red carpets and
chandeliers. Outside, NTC fighters had found a golf cart with
the Cadillac emblem on the radiator grill and a steering wheel
crafted out of what appeared to be rosewood or mahogany.
Gaddafi follows in a line of leaders whose extravagance was
exposed when they were deposed.
When Philippines leader Ferdinand Marcos fled, U.S. Customs
agents discovered 24 suitcases of gold bricks and diamond
jewelry As well as his wife Imelda's extensive shoe collection.
After the invasion of Iraq, U.S. soldiers discovered around
$950 million in Saddam Hussein's family palaces, Iraqi
government guest houses and dog kennels.
In another part of Sirte was evidence of one of Gaddafi's
hobbies: a model farm just south of the city centre.
It included a dozen enormous dovecotes, each about 60 ft
high, and a herd of cows. One of the herd, a Friesian, wandered
into a gun battle earlier this week and was shot in the
cross-fire. Its body lay in a road.
The farm appeared to be part of Gaddafi's effort to present
himself as a Libyan everyman rooted in frugal rural traditions.
Ibrahim Mletan is the commander of an NTC unit from the
nearby city of Misrata, but is originally from Sirte. He said he
had looked at Gaddafi's farm from a distance for 35 years but
until now had not been able to set foot on it.
"He's trying to show the world that he is a Bedouin, that he
has nothing, and that he lives in a tent. It's lies. He's a
hypocrite," said Mletan.
(Additional reporting by Saad Shalash in Sirte, Libya; Writing
by Christian Lowe; Editing by Diana Abdallah)