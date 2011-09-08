TRIPOLI, Sept 8 Libya's interim government will
not change the country's stake in Italy's UniCredit
and will honour the banking licences granted by the ousted
Gaddafi administration to foreign banks, a senior official said
on Thursday.
Asked about the roughly 7.5 percent UniCredit stake, Wafik
Shater, a finance official in the National Transitional
Council's stabilisation team, told reporters in Tripoli: "All
the stakes are as they are at the moment. This is an interim
government -- we will not take any major decisions."
"(For) all foreign partners of Libyan banks who are
operating in Libya, the agreements will be honoured."
(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by David Hulmes)