TRIPOLI, Sept 8 Libya's interim government will not change the country's stake in Italy's UniCredit and will honour the banking licences granted by the ousted Gaddafi administration to foreign banks, a senior official said on Thursday.

Asked about the roughly 7.5 percent UniCredit stake, Wafik Shater, a finance official in the National Transitional Council's stabilisation team, told reporters in Tripoli: "All the stakes are as they are at the moment. This is an interim government -- we will not take any major decisions."

"(For) all foreign partners of Libyan banks who are operating in Libya, the agreements will be honoured."

(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by David Hulmes)